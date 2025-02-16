VeryDarkMan Reacts To DeeOne Interview On TVC News

Share

Popular social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has called on TVC News to invite him to defend himself following the allegations made against him by Nigerian comedian, Deeone during an appearance on the station.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Deeone accused VDM of mismanaging NGO funds and also alleged that a video exists of him engaging in sexual relations with a man.

Reacting to the allegations, VeryDarkMan took to his Instagram page to demand for a chance to clear his name on the same platform, accusing the television station of promoting falsehood.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “@tvcnewsng please I need to come and defend myself, I am innocent of all those allegations guys please beg TVC to send me an invitation @davido I am innocent @mazitundeednut I am innocent @dkokopee I am innocent.”

In the comment section, he further questioned TVC’s credibility, implying bias in their reporting.

He said: “If @tvcnewsng doesn’t invite ME, then the rumuors of TVC being used to drive Tinubu’s narrative might be true.

“Allegations of them working against anyone that speaks against the ills of this BAT government MIGHT BE TRUE.”

