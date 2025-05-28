He noted that he has no issue with anyone choosing to vote or support anybody.

However, he noted that he would have problems with Davido, Cubana Chief Priest and others if they use their platforms to sway netizens.

READ ALSO:

He said; “if you want to support Tinubu come 2027, that is your business. If you want to support any party that’s your business. So if you dey talk say make I set camera because of Chief Priest and Davido, I ain’t gat that time, but where me and them go get problem na when 2027 make them campaign for anybody. They no get that right. Na where we go get problem be that.”

Reactions trailing this posts;

jessy_wonda said: “Who does him think he is”

aduke_ewa remarked: “I agree with him for the first ttme gey He said nothing but the truth”

slimsharon said: “My own is who weaved his hair. I need the stylist. So neat.”

amyluv_official wrote: “I will agree with him on this one. Even if i never agree with most of his things”

nuellapogo said: “I love this boy”

estianacakesandmore wrote: “What did he say deal with? And he is right, let the people decide, celebrities should stay out of it. We need to speak and choose for ourselves.”

o_nyinye_ said: “First time I agree with him”

emily_emilight said: “I don’t understand, how can you ask someone not to use their platform to promote or campaign for who they want? Like who are you? Are you now the king of the earth? Telling a full grown adult that you will have problems with them if they use their platform to campaign.”

Watch video below: