VeryDarkMan Reacts To Bobrisky’s Arrests

Popular social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has reacted to the news of Bobrisky’s arrest by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Taking to his official Instagram page, VeryDarkMan started by addressing the owner of the estate where Bobrisky resided in Lagos State and was arrested.

He warned the owner of the estate not to get involved in Bobrisky’s issue with the EFCC, stating that a friend of his enemy is his enemy, meaning that if he supports Bobrisky, he would automatically become his enemy.

He claimed that he was the one who instigated Bobrisky’s arrest when he said that this was just the beginning and that he would write a petition against Bobrisky, on the basis that he suspects him of money laundering.

Speaking further, VeryDarkMan also said that any prominent man who makes any call to the EFCC soliciting for Bobrisky’s release is sleeping with him.

This, he said resonates perfectly with the statement he made some time ago that Bobrisky was sleeping with lawmakers.

VeryDarkMan also dragged filmmaker, Eniola Ajao, for awarding Bobrisky the category of Best Dressed Female at her movie premiere, insinuating that she was pretentious, when he said that she came out to apologize when awarding Bobrisky backfired. VeryDarkMan while proving his point said after Eniola Ajao apologized for awarding Bobrisky as the Best Dressed Female, she still brought him out for publicity for her movie. The 30-year-old social media activist said that Nigerian celebrities are scared of speaking out about gay activities because of the fear of losing their chance at getting an American visa, further accusing them of pimping their underage kids to gay men in exchange for favours. He said in part, “No make any call or na this one go drown you, anyone connected to Bobrisky wouldn’t dare make a call to him. I wan see where your connection reach, I wan no your connection. He was arrested for a simple thing. I suspect money laundry, another petition will still be filed.”