VeryDarkMan Reacts To Being Bounced From Obi Cubana’s Birthday Party

Controversial Nigerian social media critic Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has responded to viral rumours of being kicked out of Obi Cubana’s lavish 50th birthday party and allegedly deported from China.

New Telegraph reports that an online media personality, Radiogad took to his Instagram page to share a video claiming that VDM, who resides in Abuja, was not invited to the high-profile event in the capital and even attempted to gatecrash the party.

Radiogad also mocked VDM’s absence from the guest list while also taking jabs at other public figures, including Nollywood stars Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, who were reportedly not invited either.

In response to these rumors, VDM firmly denied the claims and took to social media to set the record straight.

He expressed that these fabricated stories were created by critics intent on bringing him down.

VDM also claimed that the allegations about him attempting to gatecrash Obi Cubana’s party were baseless and unsupported by any concrete evidence.

VDM said: “The thing is they are waiting for my downfall, it didn’t happen. Then, they decided to plan my downfall. The plan failed, so they created a story to make themselves happy… pitiful. Just Google The Ratel.” Additionally, VDM dismissed the rumors spread by actor Uche Maduagwu about his supposed deportation from China, calling them another fabricated attempt to damage his reputation. See the post below:

