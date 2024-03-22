Verydarkman Reacts As Leaked Video Of Him Sleeping With A Man Surface Online

Controversial social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, has cleared the air on a leaked old video of him claiming to have had an intimate relationship with a man.

This is coming amid a banter between VeryDarkMan and popular transgender, Bobrisky on social media after VDM accused him of sleeping with top politicians.

Verydarkman allegations angered Bobrisky, which led him to leak VDM’s sexual content where he alleged to giving a man hand job.

Amid the social media uproar, Verydarkman posted a video on his Instagram page to address the situation.

Speaking via his page, the social media critic made it clear that he never pretended to be a saint and that, before turning a new leaf, he had already disclosed to Nigerians what he had done for financial gain.

Speaking further, he stated that he had never had oral sex with a man or shared a bed with one. He however acknowledged having provided a man-hand job.