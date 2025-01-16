VeryDarkMan Reacts As Boniface Gifts Him Over N5m

Share

Nigerian social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman had revealed that a Super Eagles player, Victor Boniface gifted him over N5 million for a recharge card.

The 30-year-old activist made this known in a video he shared on Thursday, January 16 via his Instagram page.

According to him, he spotted Victor Boniface’s message in his DM which had been covered by other messages, adding that he thought the footballer wanted to report blackmail or a related matter, but to his surprise, the footballer just wanted to show appreciation for his work of being an activist.

The activist also revealed that he found out during their discussion that Boniface was from Edos= State, contrary to what he had thought.

Additionally, VeryDarkman revealed that Victor gifted him over N5 million and asked him to use it to buy himself a recharge card so he could post online.

The activist revealed that he intends to use N2 Million out of the money as a giveaway, giving N200K to 10 lucky individuals.

