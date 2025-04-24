Share

Nigerian activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has taken to his social media page to react as Ashmusy begs him for help in a bid to recover his N33 million from a scammer, despite their long-standing beef.

New Telegraph reports that the duo have been at loggerheads multiple times in the past, in July 2024, when VeryDarkMan called her out for a 73 euros scam.

In a new update, VeryDarkMan in a shared post via his Instagram page revealed that he was shocked to discover Ashmusy in his DM crying for help in recovering her N33 million from someone.

She revealed that she had been scammed by someone who has refused to return back her money, despite being active online.

VeryDarkMan who burst into laughter recalled how she had blasted him in the past, called him pig and other unprintable names.

He remarked with disbelief and noted how tables turn on everyone, eventually.

He said: “Ashmusy sent me a DM, telling me about somebody that scammed her. Because she want Verydarkman to help her recover the money. The same Verydarkman that you called a p!g”

Reaction trailing this posts;

@lifeinsolace said: “But what led her to go to VDM? Someone she abused or has she forgotten?

On the other hand, I can never side with anybody who reveals a confidential chat with another person just to spite the person.”

@Optimus_Dracula commented: “Normal normal, women no get shame. This guy can help her and she’ll still turn around and wash him afterwards.

It’s their MO”

@BiigFish_ wrote: “Ogade! Leave cho chop chop for woman! U go help her or not? As u come online now, wetin u gain”

