VeryDarkMan Reacts After Phyna Labelled Him ‘Very Dirty Boy’

Influencer, Verydarkman (VDM), has reacted after reality TV star, Phyna, referred to him as “Very Dirty Boy,” and accused him of being the cause of her ruined relationship with Iyabo Ojo. Earlier, Phyna had claimed that Verydarkman was the reason her relationship with Iyabo Ojo got ruined because of her association with him.

In his response, VDM expressed disappointment, stating that his support for Phyna was genuine and consistent, with nothing expected in return. He recounted how he stood by her at different points, from reposting her movie promotions to offering advice on personal and professional matters.

According to VDM, he was always available whenever Phyna reached out, whether it involved career guidance, paid collaborations, or personal family issues, noting that he often listened and offered help without hesitation. He further questioned what he ever gained from the relationship, insisting that his actions were driven purely by goodwill and loyalty.

VDM also referenced a past controversy, suggesting that greed and poor decisions eventually damaged the relationship and led to a loss of public support for Phyna.

In his words, he claimed that many of those who once promoted and defended her have now stepped back because, according to him, the attention around her has faded. Despite the tension, VDM concluded his reaction on a conciliatory note, stating that he genuinely wishes Phyna well and holds no ill will toward her.