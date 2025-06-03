New Telegraph

June 3, 2025
  3. VeryDarkMan Reacts After…

VeryDarkMan Reacts After Pastor David Ibiyeomie Vows To Arrest Bloggers Reporting News on Him

Social media activist, VeryDarkMan, has taken to his social page to tackle Pastor David Ibiyeomie after he vowed to arrest bloggers making news reports about him and his church.

New Telegraph reports that in a viral video on social media, Pastor David issued a warning to bloggers and other news writers to desist from writing anything about him.

The video had sparked mixed reactions from viewers who had seen it.

Reacting, Verydarkman took to social media to tackle the pastor for trying to use arrest to boast.

He dared the pastor to lock any individual up for simply speaking about him online.

VDM noted: “I know you travel around the world, have you seen anybody using police to lock up people? That means you are using your influence now to say that you can use the police to oppress.

“You can’t try this in other countries becuase those police would do their investigations. You cannot command police to do anything whether you are influential or not.

“That is why I say even the pastors follow spoil the country, but people don’t understand what I was saying. Nobody dey fear you. Who are you that we will fear, are you not a human being?”

Reaction trailing this posts,

@Abasiono_Ek said: “This stup!dity got into the church too
As the leaders brag and are above the law so are the pastors too now
Wetin we never see.
I like that phrase “to liberate a nation we have to drop respect”
E make sense!.”

@TVNDEY wrote: “Na people wey dey call them men of God I blame . These people are worse in character and everything, na scriptures them dey take cover up”

@olumidebravo3 said: “We have more churches than cinemas
More churches than schools
More churches than sport centres
More churches than vocational centre
More churches than hospitals
More churches than recreational centres
Not until we begin to see the fraud, we shall never be free”

