VeryDarkMan Publishes 2,000 Pages Bank Statement Amid Alleged N180m Theft

In a video shared on his X page, VeryDarkMan addressed the allegations following the accusations that ₦180 million was stolen from the NGO’s account after the organization’s website was allegedly hacked.

However, days after making the initial claim, he released another video to dismiss the allegation, labelling it as untrue.

In order to show transparency, he visited the bank and obtained a detailed bank statement, confirming the funds remained intact.

He further clarified that the only deduction was the ₦39,000 transfer levy imposed by the federal government.

The video has garnered reaction on social media as many flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

@ndictmedia: “VeryDarKMan likes to show evidence and is cool that way, NGO won’t do this for sure.”

@TalktoTosin09: “Regardless of his motives, I feel it was unnecessary. He’s gradually losing focus, and if this continues, people might not take him seriously anymore..”

@ChukwunyeluOrji: “Man tested the waters to see how Nigerians will react sor when the real looting occurs.”

@GOESolution: “Anytime VDM is serious he uses proof so from that moment he said 180m is missing and 20m was recovered with any proof I knew he was pulling an April 1 prank on us all. The man has integrity and that’s why I pray for him.”

@Donatus_TechDev: “It appears that many individuals find joy in engaging in playful and light-hearted pranks with their family members, particularly the head of the household. This can foster a sense of camaraderie and fun within the family dynamic.”

@idaralite: “This kind of joke is not in good character. People are dependent on you for justice and integrity, so you should not play games with anything you do. Please don’t play with your trustworthiness. Nigerians depend on you.”

