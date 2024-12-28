Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has outrightly denied the awareness of or currently investigating the alleged disappearance of ₦180 million from the account of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) owned by social media influencer, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that in an Instagram video shared on Friday, VeryDarkMan claimed that ₦180 million had been transferred from the NGO’s account to an unknown destination, leaving a balance of ₦20 million.

The controversial social media critic revealed that the breach was due to hacking.

“Somebody hacked into the NGO website, and ₦180 million is missing. Thankfully, we’ve tracked the person, and one suspect has been arrested.”

The claim has sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning its credibility.

When contacted on Saturday, FCT Police Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, clarified that the command had no record of the case.

“The FCT Police Command is not aware of any case involving VDM’s missing funds and is not conducting any investigation into it.

The individual in question should be contacted to clarify where the matter was reported, as there is no record of such a case with the FCT Police Command,” Adeh stated.

Efforts to reach the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, for further clarification, proved unsuccessful, as calls to his line went unanswered.

At the time of filing this report, Adejobi had not responded to messages regarding the issue.

The incident has stirred public debate, with many calling for a transparent investigation to ascertain the facts surrounding the alleged fraud.

