Popular commentator and social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has revealed that over ₦180 million was stolen from his NGO’s account following a hacking incident.

In an Instagram video on Friday, Otse said the funds were diverted to an unknown account, leaving the organization scrambling to recover the lost money.

“I’ve not been myself these past few days,” Otse said, explaining that the NGO’s website was compromised, resulting in ₦160 million being transferred, while only ₦20 million remains in the account.

He assured supporters that the account has since been placed on Post No Debit (PND) status.

Otse confirmed that a suspect has been arrested and that recovery efforts are underway, with the team heading to Jos to retrieve the funds.

He also noted that the NGO’s app has been temporarily shut down for maintenance to prevent further breaches.

The incident follows the October launch of the Martins Vincent Osei Initiative, which raised over ₦35 million within hours.

The cause gained significant traction after music producer Michael Collins Ajereh, known as Don Jazzy, donated ₦100 million to support the initiative.

Otse has assured his followers that updates on the recovery process will be shared and thanked them for their patience during this challenging time.

