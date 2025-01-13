Verydarkman Opens Up On Struggles With Eye Problem

Share

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has opened up on his struggles with an eye condition.

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday, VeryDarkMan revealed that his eye’ condition developed due to excessive phone usage, emphasizing that the burden of fighting for others’ rights had taken a toll on him.

According to him, he no longer had privacy and had made numerous enemies as a result of his activism.

However, he maintained that quitting was not an option, saying he had come too far to give up.

He wrote: “Bro to bro, people’s problems wan kpai me on God. I don dey get eye problems from always being on the phone.

“I’m stressed. I legit don’t even have a private life anymore.

“The sad part is, I have gone too deep into it that I can’t turn back, and the crazy thing is, for everyone I fight for, I become an enemy to the person I fight against. Lol. We move.”

