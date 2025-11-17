On Monday, a United Nigeria Airlines flight scheduled to depart from Asaba to Lagos was delayed after popular social media personalities, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, and Freedom Atsepoyi, also known as Mr Jollof, engaged in a physical altercation onboard.

The confrontation erupted shortly before takeoff and was captured in multiple viral videos shared by passengers on board.

The cabin crew and airport security intervened, leading to both men being removed from the aircraft.

New Telegraph reports that the incident caused a delay in the flight’s departure as authorities worked to restore order.

According to VeryDarkMan, the clash was the result of a long-running online dispute between the two influencers.

He alleged that Mr Jollof initiated the physical contact and escalated the scuffle by punching him and biting his chest during the brawl. Passengers could be heard expressing shock and urging the men to stop as the situation unfolded.

The videos quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread condemnation.

Many Nigerians have called for sanctions from aviation authorities, arguing that such conduct endangers passengers and violates safety rules governing commercial flights. Some commentators also noted that influencers with large followings should be held to higher standards of public behaviour.

United Nigeria Airlines has yet to issue an official statement regarding the disturbance or whether further action will be taken.

As of press time, it remains unclear if aviation regulators will open a formal investigation into the events leading to the fight.

The feud between VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof, previously limited to online exchanges, has now escalated into a public safety concern, one that has sparked national conversation about accountability, social influence, and conduct aboard commercial flights.