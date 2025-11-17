VeryDarkMan, Mr Jollof Arrested After Fighting On Board United Nigeria Airlines

Nigerian content creators, Martins Otse, popularly known as ‘VeryDarkMan‘ and Freedom Okkoetorise Atsepoyi, also known as ‘Mr. Jollof have been arrested after a video circulating on social media showed the duo engaging in a fistfight inside the United Nigeria airline.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the fight disrupted service as other passengers struggled to separate them as they continued to throw punches at each other.

Speaking on the development in a statement issued on Monday, the airline’s spokesman, Chibuike Uloka, said an altercation occurred between two passengers, identified as Martins Vincent Otse “VeryDarkman” and Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi “Mr Jollof”, during the boarding of Flight UN0523 at Asaba International Airport on the morning of 17 November 2025.

Uloka further stated that in full compliance with global aviation safety protocols, the airline crew responded immediately and professionally to de-escalate the situation.

“Both passengers were deboarded without delay to ensure the safety, comfort, and security of all other passengers and crew members. They were subsequently handed over to airport security for further investigation”.

United Nigeria Airlines, he stated, places the highest priority on safety and maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any conduct that threatens the security or well-being of passengers or crew.

“After all standard procedures were completed, the flight departed safely while the passengers involved in the altercation were still with the authorities.”

“We remain firmly committed to providing a safe, respectful, and secure travel experience across our network”.