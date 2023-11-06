VeryDarkMan: Mr Ibu’s Leg Has Been Amputated

Controversial social media activist, VeryDarkman has taken to his social media page to reveal that the leg of Nollywood actor, Mr John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu’s leg has been amputated.

Taking to his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan said despite the fact that people had worked hard, and garnered funds to prevent his leg from being amputated, the feared outcome still came.

The 29-year-old controversial activist highlighted that what had led to this outcome was that Mr Ibu didn’t have people around him – family inclusive.

According to him, everyone had wanted to exploit his condition for their benefit.

He added that the actor still needs support, and this time, he needs both prayers and love from his fans.