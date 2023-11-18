VeryDarkMan Mocks Yhemolee, Carter Efe Amid Girlfriend’s Infidelity

Responding to the allegations, VeryDarkMan made fun of Yhemolee’s relationship problems and infidelity charges.

In a viral video shared on his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan expresses his opinions on the singer’s lifestyle and the type of women that come across him, he also added Carter Efe to the list of his mockery.

According to Verydarkman, the women observed around personalities like Yhemolee are largely attracted to men who can afford expensive lifestyles.

He went on to say that these women are women that money can buy (gold diggers) and that they engage in a“social class climb,” suggesting that they are drawn to people who lack substance but can give a flashy and affluent lifestyle.

He, however, added that about 90% of women in Lagos are gold diggers.

He said, “Yhemolee, remember when I talk say if I change clothes, I go knack hin babe; people think say I dey cap. The kind of babes people like that Yhemolee dey get na those kind of girls wey money fit buy.

“And once they see say someone else fit pay them more, dem go move. Now you see say Yhemolee’s babe don leave am go knack married men.”

Watch the video below;