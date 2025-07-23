VeryDarkMan Mocks Gov. Okpebholo’s Leaked WAEC Results, Aim At Portable And Fufeyin

Controversial online activist Martins Vincent Otse Popularly known as “VeryDarkMan” has unleashed a provocative diss track targeting Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, street-hop star Portable, and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, in a video that’s now going viral.

In the track, VeryDarkMan mocks what he describes as leaked WAEC results showing poor grades for the governor. He challenges the integrity of electoral authorities and questions what standards they uphold: “E8, WAEC result of a governor. INEC, shame on you,” he rapped.

He didn’t stop there, Portable was called out over “allegations of tricycle theft and subsequent detention”, while Fufeyin came under fire for selling “healing water and allegedly manipulating vulnerable followers.”

Responses online have been polarized. Some users praised the boldness and wit of VeryDarkMan’s approach:

“What a jam,” wrote @jack_sonsucess.

“VDM na werey,” commented @holamydexloj.

Others saw it as pettiness, but most people applauded the fearless critique.