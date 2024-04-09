Verydarkman Marks 30th Birthday With Alleged Purchase Of Range Rover Sport

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman on Monday celebrated his 30th birthday with the alleged purchase of a Range Rover Sport.

Taking to his Facebook page, the notable social media critics announced his birthday with a sensitive caption that reads; “8-4-1994…damn turned 30 years old today, getting closer to the grave…aluta continua.”

In another post on social media, VeryDarkMan alleged to have bought himself a Range Rover to celebrate his birthday, as he’s seen in a car alongside some individuals whose names weren’t revealed.

Verydarkman was seen driving the car, and a voice could be heard speaking about the car, saying “Range Rover, you know.”

While sharing the video, he followed it with a caption that claims the said car was purchased by the social media activist on his birthday.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing this post, VeryDarkMan hasn’t officially confirmed the purchase of the said multi-million naira car.

VeryDarkMan’s birthday post has attracted attention on social media, with many people storming the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

techbro: “if you jam this car, you would learn the hard way.”

uwaifodestinyo: “Happy Birthday long life and prosperity more Grace.”

Urchmilli Empire: “That feeling when ur driving mummy of Lagos Range Rover while she’s on vacation.”

Antonio Perrez: “I dey wait blessingceo to come live oooo.”

J.boy: “Na the room be content agba baller big name VDM.”

Aramide: “That portable type I guess cuz that steering wheel no be like Ola of Lagos own.. na Range Rover indeed.”

Busybrain Interiors: “He never said he bought it o he has rich friends remember.”