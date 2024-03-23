Verydarkman Lands In Cell Over Cyberbullying

Controversial social media critic, Verydarkman is reportedly in a cell in Abuja for bullying Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh on social media and claiming that she is the face behind Gistlover.

New Telegraph gathered the police arrested VeryDarkMan for allegedly cyberbullying Tonto Dikeh.

The news of his arrest was announced by an Instagram blogger, @officialstelladimokokorkus which was further confirmed by the Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala who praised Tonto Dikeh.

Doris Ogala also took to her social media page to wish Verydarkman a pleasant stay in Kiri Kiri while praising Tonto Dikeh for arresting the critic.

officialstelladimokokorkus said; “ACTRESS TONTO DIKEH ARRESTS SOCIAL MEDIA CRITIC VERY DARK MAN FOR ALLEGED CYBERBULLYING AND THREAT TO LIFE FROM POSTING THAT SHE CO RUNS TOXIC BLOG THAT RUNS PEOPLE DOWN. Social media critic very dark man is presently in a cell in Abuja…He was arrested some hours ago for allegedly cyberbullying Actress Tonto Dikeh and alleging that she co-runs toxic blog gistlov**** that has earned her threat to life from people looking for the owner of the Blog…. This is a developing story” Doris Ogala also said via Instagram; “ERY DIRTY BOY I

WARNED YOU!

DONT MESS WITH MY

KING T.

ENJOY YOUR IN KIRIKIRI.” See the post below: