VeryDarkMan Knocks Nigerian Govt After Visit To China

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has boldly called out the son of Nigeria’s President, Seyi Tinubu, describing President Bola Tinubu as old.

The Nigerian activist, in a post on his social media page, also accused those around him of having “Dusty brains filled with cobwebs” during his trip to China.

VeryDarkMan, after spending hours in China and witnessing the country’s remarkable advancements in technology and innovation, released a video directly addressing the president, his son Seyi Tinubu, and the president’s associates.

He expressed that Nigeria’s development is being hindered by the outdated thinking of the older generation in power, who, according to him, lack the vision to introduce innovative ideas that could transform the nation.

Sharing his experience after visiting China, VeryDarkMan particularly addressed Seyi Tinubu, noting that as a young person with direct access to power, he has a unique opportunity to drive change.

He urged Seyi to learn from the progress in other parts of the world and advocate for similar advancements in Nigeria.

He said, “Seyi Tinubu, I feel the need to say this to you. Your father is old, and the people around him have dusty brains filled with cobwebs.”

“I don’t mean this as an insult, but I know exactly where I’m going with this. You are the closest the youth have ever been to power, and there are so many things you can help us achieve.”

“Coming to China has opened my eyes to endless possibilities that Nigeria can emulate. Honestly, I feel like we need a train that brings every Nigerian here and takes them back, just so their eyes can be opened.”

“There’s so much potential in Nigeria that’s being wasted because the old men in power can’t see it — but you, Seyi Tinubu, you can see it because you have the privilege of coming here and witnessing it firsthand.”

As VeryDarkMan’s statement circulated online, concerned individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts and reactions.

@sami_oamen: “China cannot be world power when Mandarin is only spoken in three or four countries and almost everyone spends dollar. US is still world power. Language and currency matters in becoming the world power.”

@JacobAmeh6: “Hope you have enough security that can protect you from you know you know. I’m only saying this because I care about you.”

@ayowole_obi: “Very solid points, I just don’t agree with things he said about the people around the President. Some of those people are working while the others are not doing well.”

@chillywills23: “I hope Tinubu hears and sees this without feeling disrespected.. I hope he acts.”

@_savinha_: “American investors gave some youths funding money, them go do obleh with it. Problem full this country.”

