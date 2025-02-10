Share

Popular Nigerian comedian and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Deeone has revealed a shocking revelation about popular social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

Deeone who spoke in the recent episode of of the “Honest Bunch” podcast co-hosted by Nedu, Husband material amongst others said VeryDarkMan is into men.

According to him, Verydarkman, who’s a notable activist, has amorous relationships with men.

He went further to claim that his colleague, Phyna is not a straightforward person.

READ ALSO:

He said: “Verydarkman, him dey do man. What is ah? Una no know say him dey into men, say VDM dey do man, you no know?”

Reactions trailing into posts;

@Rarellyseen4 remarked: “This week go long, VDM suppose don setup Ring light like this”

@Twhyspecial wrote: “Waiting for VDMs’ response to this.”

@powerchibueze stated: “Omooooo, I been Dey suspect am say VDM is into men!!!”

@Kadowire wrote: “Bro is doing everything to get a reply to him”

@Tioluwalope0 commented: “Well very dark man won’t sue

Deeone been looking for vdm’s attention”

@JonalistIsrael stated: “This is defamation. He could sue you.”

@Xperience_Snr remarked: “When have these people ever had a reasonable conversation on this platform? I know is a cruise podcast but not every conversation should be entertained.

Imagine the conversation grown-ups are having. Na Nedu own dey pain me pass!”

See post below;

Share

Please follow and like us: