Popular Nigerian comedian and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Deeone has revealed a shocking revelation about popular social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.
Deeone who spoke in the recent episode of of the “Honest Bunch” podcast co-hosted by Nedu, Husband material amongst others said VeryDarkMan is into men.
According to him, Verydarkman, who’s a notable activist, has amorous relationships with men.
He went further to claim that his colleague, Phyna is not a straightforward person.
READ ALSO:
- Deeone Calls Out VeryDarkMan Over N200m NGO Donation
- Reactions Trail Viral Video Of VeryDarkMan, Cubana Chief Priest.
- Court Grants VeryDarkMan N2m Bail For Wearing Police Uniform Unauthorized.
He said: “Verydarkman, him dey do man. What is ah? Una no know say him dey into men, say VDM dey do man, you no know?”
Reactions trailing into posts;
@Rarellyseen4 remarked: “This week go long, VDM suppose don setup Ring light like this”
@Twhyspecial wrote: “Waiting for VDMs’ response to this.”
@powerchibueze stated: “Omooooo, I been Dey suspect am say VDM is into men!!!”
@Kadowire wrote: “Bro is doing everything to get a reply to him”
@Tioluwalope0 commented: “Well very dark man won’t sue
Deeone been looking for vdm’s attention”
@JonalistIsrael stated: “This is defamation. He could sue you.”
@Xperience_Snr remarked: “When have these people ever had a reasonable conversation on this platform? I know is a cruise podcast but not every conversation should be entertained.
Imagine the conversation grown-ups are having. Na Nedu own dey pain me pass!”
See post below;