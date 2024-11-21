VeryDarkman Hails Don Jazzy After Receiving Mouthwatering Alert

Share

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has revealed the enormous amount of money he received from Don Jazzy, following a recent encounter.

This was as he acknowledged the music producer’s N100 million donation to his NGO.

New Telegraph recalls that Don Jazzy was among other notable celebrities who donated generously to VeryDarkMan’s recently launched NGO which is focused on enhancing Nigeria’s education sector.

In an appreciation post via his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan recounted fun-filled moments from his encounter with Don Jazzy.\

Additionally, VeryDarkMan revealed that during their conversation, Don Jazzy requested his personal bank details via WhatsApp.

According to the social media activist, Don Jazzy surprised him with a mouthwatering amount of money, of which he didn’t disclose the amount.

READ ALSO:

Sharing the screenshot of the amount received in the video, Verydarkman blurred the figures, noting that it was the largest amount he had ever received in his entire life.

Speaking further, he said, “Don Jazzy won’t like what I’m doing. He doesn’t like it when he does something and people see it”.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCly2gkMDCJ/?igsh=aDg0bWo4M3FiMjNq

Share

Please follow and like us: