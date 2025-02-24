Share

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has released evidence implicating renowned Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, amid a lawsuit with her former record label boss, Eezee Tee.

New Telegraph recalls that Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee were embroiled in a lawsuit, with Mercy Chinwo accusing her former record label boss of fraud and financial exploitation.

However, VeryDarkMan has weighed in on the controversy, releasing evidence implicating Mercy Chinwo.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan claimed, with evidence, that the prosecutor in the case and the presiding judge have close ties to Mercy Chinwo.

According to VeryDarkMan, the prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo has been sanctioned by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for alleged human rights violations.

Speaking further, VeryDarkMan claimed that presiding judge, Michael Nzekwe follows Mercy Chinwo on Instagram, prompting questions about his connection to the singer.

He expressed concerns about potential favouritism and suggested the judge step down due to his connection to Mercy Chinwo.

He said: “This case should be given to a neutral person, a Muslim judge that may not know Mercy Chinwo, doesn’t listen to gospel songs and doesn’t know the Eezee concept”.

