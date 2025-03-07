VeryDarkman Drops Diss Track For Mercy Chinwo, To Feature Portable

Controversial Nigerian activist and social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has announced the release of a diss track aimed at gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, with plans to feature Portable on the track.
VeryDarkman made this known in a post on his verified X handle on Friday, shortly after she filed a lawsuit against him.
In the video attached to the post, VeryDarkMan could be seen dancing to an unreleased song titled ‘Body of Christ, a track he is set to release to mock Mercy Chinwo.
While teasing the song, the online personality sought opinions from his followers on which artist to feature — someone he described as having “deep spiritual depth.”
He went on to mention Portable, citing the singer’s “spiritual depth” as the reason for wanting him on the track, which is expected to drop soon.
In the video, VeryDarkMan could be heard saying: “My single is out *Body of Christ*. I’m thinking of featuring someone holier. In my opinion, this person is even holier than Mercy Chinwo.”
“I believe this person has the spirit of Christ in him. I want someone way better than her — someone with real spiritual depth.”
“Portable, I’ll be in your DM. I want you on this song because you’re spiritually inclined. Forget our differences — I believe you have more spirituality in Christ than Mercy Chinwo.”
The post quickly sparked reactions, with concerned individuals flooding the comment section to share their thoughts.
See some reactions below:
@issue2041: “If na like this South African use this Amapiano e for no reach our side.”
@Evequadri: “Na only me and 2 others normal for Nigeria.”
@LivinTroller: “. Once I notice you like violence past war, I go just like you. . I’m for VDM all the way. Ratel gang . Grammy we coming. “
@Olamide0plus: “Portable go soon make a video now.”
@king_zamani1: “VDM Dey kpami.”
