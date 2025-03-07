VeryDarkman Drops Diss Track For Mercy Chinwo, To Feature Portable

In the video, VeryDarkMan could be heard saying: “My single is out *Body of Christ*. I’m thinking of featuring someone holier. In my opinion, this person is even holier than Mercy Chinwo.”

“I believe this person has the spirit of Christ in him. I want someone way better than her — someone with real spiritual depth.”

“Portable, I’ll be in your DM. I want you on this song because you’re spiritually inclined. Forget our differences — I believe you have more spirituality in Christ than Mercy Chinwo.”

The post quickly sparked reactions, with concerned individuals flooding the comment section to share their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

@issue2041: “If na like this South African use this Amapiano e for no reach our side.”

@Evequadri: “Na only me and 2 others normal for Nigeria.”

@LivinTroller: “. Once I notice you like violence past war, I go just like you. . I’m for VDM all the way. Ratel gang . Grammy we coming. “

@Olamide0plus: “Portable go soon make a video now.”

@king_zamani1: “VDM Dey kpami.”

Watch the Video Below;

https://x.com/dammiedammie35/status/1897986962159505914?s=46