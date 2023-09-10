VeryDarkMan Drags Uche Jombo Over Skincare Brand

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has been dragged on social media by a content creator, VeryDarkman for being a fraudster and wicked.

It would be recalled that VeryDarkMan has been dragging actress Nkechi Blessing over a skin care product she advertised that doesn’t have a NAFDAC number on her page some days ago.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the reason most skincare influencers are dragged online is because claim that most of these influencers and celebrities do not actually use the majority of the things they endorse and merely do so for financial advantage.

According to VeryDarkman, he claimed that these celebrities take advantage of the trusting followers who buy these items in the belief that they are genuine and won’t harm their skin.

However, days after dragging Nkechi Blessing of advertising skincare with no NAFDAC number, he moved on to Uche Jombo via his Instagram page to advertise a skincare brand she doesn’t use.

According to him, the actress uses filters to advertise skin care products.

He said: “Why will Uche Jombo apply make-up on her face to do a skincare advert behaving like it’s the cream making her glow when she’s actually not glowing?

“You can tell she is wearing makeup in that video, and she’s smiling and singing Brow Skin Girl, meanwhile, the colour of the skin on her face is different from the one on her hand. You are a fraud, and this is a fraud advertisement and its wickedness.

“You obviously don’t use that cream, but because of your naive and gullible followers, they gush over your skin, and you want to sell it to them and lie to them because of small money. Something that will later damage their skin wickedness.”