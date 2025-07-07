VeryDarkMan Demands Probe Of Wunmi In Mohbad’s Death

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) on Sunday reignited public interest in the unresolved case surrounding the death of popular Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

In a series of social media posts and video investigations, VDM accused the Nigerian police of compromising the case and demanded that Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, be thoroughly investigated.

According to VDM, he had interviewed Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, Mohbad’s childhood friend as part of his independent investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

During the interview, Primeboy denied allegations that he physically assaulted Mohbad. He also stated that Mohbad had no visible injuries on his hand before his sudden death, contradicting earlier claims made against him during police investigations.

He explained that after a heated disagreement in a car, he never saw the late singer again. This aligns with his previous statement denying involvement in the tragic incident that led to Mohbad’s death in September 2023.

VDM further pointed fingers at Wunmi, asserting that she may be withholding key information. He referenced a suspicious WhatsApp conversation between Wunmi and Primeboy, where Primeboy asked her to retrieve his bag and a producer’s bag from Mohbad’s residence. According to VDM, Wunmi’s tone and behavior in that chat raise serious red flags.

The activist accused the authorities of making questionable arrests while ignoring crucial leads. He alleged that efforts were being made behind the scenes to shield those truly responsible for the singer’s untimely death.

“Justice at last. The police officer in charge of Mohbad’s case was compromised. Primeboy showed the officer his chats with Wunmi, and they ignored it. Nigerians deserve to know the truth.

“They want to bury this case. But I won’t stop until everyone involved is held accountable. Nigerians must not forget what happened to Mohbad,” he stated partly.