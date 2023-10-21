VeryDarkman Debunks Claims Bukola Saraki Offset Mr Ibu’s Hospital Bills

Controversial online socialite, VeryDarkman has debunked the news reports making the rounds that Bukola Saraki’s foundation cleared Mr Ibu’s medical bills.

Debunking the claims on Saturday, VeryDarkMan shared more accurate details after visiting the hospital where Mr Ibu was admitted.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Bukola Saraki Foundation paid Mr John Okafor’s medical bills.

Speaking on the development, VeryDarkman revealed that the news isn’t entirely true.

According to him, the health charges cleared were those of the former hospital where he was treated.

READ ALSO:

He is however receiving treatment at another hospital where his situation is currently worse and doctors are fighting to stabilize him so he can be flown out for proper medical care.

VeryDarkman said that he saw, with his own very eyes, that Mr Ibu’s condition wasn’t a joke as his legs were already decaying.

In conclusion, he called on the fans that he has to donate whatever they could spare to help save the actor’s life.

Watch him speak below: