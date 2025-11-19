VeryDarkMan Condemns Presidency After Kwara Church Attack

Controversial social media activist VerydarMan has condemned the Federal Government following a violent attack on a church in Kwara State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday in Eruku, a border town within the Ekiti Local Government Area, where suspected bandits carried out assaults that left at least two people dead and one injured. Among the places targeted was a branch of the Christ Apostolic Church.

According to the Kwara State Police Command, one worshipper was killed during the attack, while another victim’s body was later discovered in a nearby bush.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the incident, VeryDarkMan said he was deeply shaken after watching footage that showed armed men attacking congregants, including elderly church members.

The activist also questioned the ease with which the assailants acquired assault rifles, drawing attention to the vulnerability of the victims.

“I have a reason to believe that the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is no longer with us. I watched the Kwara video and could not sleep. I was disturbed all through. You know why? Because my mother is always in church.

A lot of us, our mothers are always in church. These people had the audacity to attack helpless people in church, so there’s no limit to what these people can’t do.

I was watching the video, and saw wan grandma use a stick the walk; she couldn’t run, and there was rapid fire outside. These people had assault rifles. Where do they get assault rifles?”