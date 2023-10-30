VeryDarkMan Claps Back At Iyabo Ojo Over Mohbad’s Case

Controversial social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan has clapped back at Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo over a comment about his mother.

New Telegraph earlier reported that VeryDarkMan had called the movie star a failure for interfering in the controversy surrounding the death of the late singer, MohBad.

Reacting to his statement, Iyabo hurled insults at him, branding his mother a shameless failure adding that she failed at raising him.

She claimed that bloggers and popular musician Davido are to be blamed for giving him a platform to rise to prominence.

In response to Iyabo Ojo’s Comment, VeryDarkMan said that the actress and her daughter have been going out on threesomes with wealthy men.

He described her as the queen mother of a threesome, saying that she is a dry person in every way.

He said: “You are a Queen mother of a threesome. Everything about you is dry. You try so hard to fit among the young people. You and your daughter do threesome for rich men”.

