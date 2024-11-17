VeryDarkMan Calls Out Ubi Franklin Over Alleged Unpaid Debt

Share

Controversial social media activist, Martins Otse better known as VeryDarkMan has called out talent manager, Ubi Franklin over an alleged unpaid debt, as he vows to leak details about his personal life if he doesn’t respond.

In a viral video on posted on his social media page, VeryDarkMan revealed that a man had a business deal with Ubi Franklin which the latter had failed to honour.

According to the message VeryDarkMan received from the man, he had allegedly invested N10 million with the music promoter in June 2024, claiming that Ubi Franklin had refused to pay up the cash he owed.

However, VeryDarkMan has taken to his social media page to warn Ubi Franklin to pay up the young man or face dire consequences.

Reaction trailing this posts:

melanin_ruth_ said: “I don’t understand why is he including Davido’s name?? Why not just pass the message without mentioning David? Omo!!”

zikky_blessing remarked: “I thought he’s Davido’s wife’s nanny, sorry I mean manager. I thought vdm is David friend ?”

ausbond_bardi commented: “Only celebrity issues wey go make u trend u dey choose to respond to. Keep it up! Not a bad idea.”

sheyii____ wrote: “Anytime VDM talk like this just know say plenty evidence dey ground ”

nanowavy stated: “Ubi na mumu man normally , Davido just surround himself with anyhow people. SMH”

