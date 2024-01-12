VeryDarkMan Calls Out Tonto Dikeh Over Arrest (Video)

Social media critic, VeryDarkMan has taken to his social media page to call out Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, saying she should held responsible if anything happens to him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan was arrested by the police following the complaint made by Tonto Dikeh on Wednesday, over the claim that the actress and her colleague, Iyabo Ojo’s interests in late singer, Mohbad’s case weren’t genuine.

However, he was later released after interrogation.

After he was released, VeryDarkman took to his social media page to share a video, alleging that Tonto Dikeh had been threatening his life.

According to him, he now lives in constant fear.

He said, “Tonto Dikeh has threatened me and I’m scared for my life at this point. If anything happens to me, hold Tonto Dikeh accountable.”