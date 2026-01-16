A fresh controversy has emerged on social media following claims surrounding the arrest of a content creator and blogger identified as Eddie Bliss, as VeryDarkMan publicly called out Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her husband over the situation.

In a video currently circulating online, VeryDarkMan questioned what he described as a perceived double standard, referencing a past incident in which Mercy Johnson reportedly spoke up for the release of Sammy, the brother of Regina Daniels.

He argued that the same sense of advocacy should apply in the present case involving Eddie Bliss.

According to the social media critic, Eddie Bliss was allegedly arrested under circumstances that have sparked public concern.

The situation has drawn increased attention after reports claimed that the blogger’s arrest comes just days before her scheduled wedding, which is said to take place this weekend.

VeryDarkMan, known for his outspoken commentary on celebrity-related issues, appealed directly to Mercy Johnson and her husband, urging them to intervene and ensure the blogger’s release.

His remarks have since fueled widespread debate online, with social media users sharing mixed reactions and calling for clarity on the matter.

As of the time of reporting, neither Mercy Johnson nor her husband has issued an official statement addressing the allegations or the call for intervention.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest also remain unclear, with no confirmed details from law enforcement authorities.