VeryDarkMan Calls Out EFCC Over Alleged Plot To Frame Him

Controversial activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkman has called out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for plotting to frame him up.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, VeryDarkMan shared a video disclosing that the EFCC wants to arrest him by framing him up because of his critical stance against its Chairman, Olanipekun Olukoyede.

In the video clip, VeryDarkMan claimed that he has received information that a lawyer has presented a video of him to the EFCC where he was spraying money at an event.

The activist revealed that his informant had disclosed that he was on their target list for always speaking against the commission and its leadership.

He said: “EFCC Abuja I heard you people had two visitors today, one of them na influencer and the other one a very big influential lawyer. I know you would be wondering how I find out, but the truth is that I have informants in your office.

“I’m the reason why they came. They brought one or two clips about me and a picture of where I was spraying money. They said this is an opportunity for you to go for VeryDarkMan.

“And the officer they spoke to also said ‘yes, VeryDarkMan has been coming for us, he speaks about our Oga and has been talking to EFCC rudely.’

“So you people’s interests aligned, and you people are teaming up for VeryDarkMan. And I heard that you people are trying to frame VeryDarkMan.”

