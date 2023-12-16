VeryDarkMan Breaks Silence Over Refusal To Honour Police Invitation

Controversial social media critic, VeryDarkMan has finally broken his silence on why he had refused to honour the invitation of the police following a report by an anonymous complainant.

New Telegraph recalls that the police had declared the socialite wanted after ceaseless efforts to invite him to their station.

Responding to the claims, VeryDarkMan affirmed that he received a letter from the police but ignored it over the nature of the anonymity of the complainant.

Speaking further, he stated that he’s not new to such intimidation used by the police to lure him over and lock him up without a concrete reason other than being a scapegoat of a wealthy person who ordered his arrest.

He added that the only way he’s going to honour the invite of the police is when the letter is documented officially stating the name of the plaintiff.

He said, “I am seeing stories that I am running away from the police. I am not running away from the police. I was sent an invite but the date was contradicting itself. If I am arrested in Abuja today, it would be an illegal arrest and I will sue them. I no dey come station if you no send me a proper letter and the person that reported me,”

Watch the video below;