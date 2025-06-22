Share

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has broken his silence after his elder brother called on the public to put him in prayers.

This is coming two days after VeryDarkMan’s sudden silence on social media.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan’s brother, Mark, on Sunday, begged Nigerians to pray for his brother at their various worship centres, saying, “It’s difficult to explain what is going on”.

Speaking in a video shared on his Instagram page, Mark said, “Good morning, everyone. I am not here to say much. All I want you to do is to pray for VeryDarkMan.

“He has not posted for two days now. You all have been asking questions like ‘where is VeryDarkMan?’ The truth is I don’t know how to say this right now. This is so difficult for real”.

However, his call for public prayers raised concerns about VeryDarkMan’s whereabouts, as he has not been seen or heard for about two days now.

A few hours after the call for a public prayer, VeryDarkMan took to his Instagram page and said, “I really wish everyone could understand. I haven’t been able to post in the last few hours because my mind is still fkd, the killings involving the herdsmen and farmers are too much and believe me, for the past 5 days.

READ ALSO:

”I haven’t been able to sleep, I’ve been asking questions and doing research to know what the problem really is and trust me, it’s been stressing me out.

“Benue killings didn’t start today, Jos Plateau killings didn’t start today, it goes back to 10/15 years, same style, same format and same reaction (protest, security chiefs visiting victims and affected areas), everything is the same.

“The question is not when it stops, the question is how does it stop? What has the government been getting wrong? A lot of gains and a lot of losses. My mind is messed up with thoughts that I can’t explain. Anyways, let me not ruin your Sunday with my worries, happy Sunday, my people”.

Share