VeryDarkMan Breaks Silence After His Release

Popular social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has broken his silence following his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

With videos making its rounds on the internet, VDM appeared inside a vehicle alongside his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, addressing his fans about the incident.

Reacting to the money laundering allegation, VDM expressed confusion and disbelief over the accusation, pointing out that he does not possess the kind of wealth associated with such a charge.

VDM said; “How would they level allegations of money laundering on someone who doesn’t have money?” “I have done so many charity \(projects), they wonder how. They don’t know I use debt for charity.”

Despite the ordeal, VDM appeared in good spirits, assuring his followers that he had been released.

He added: “Anyway, we are outside, with my lawyer of course,”

