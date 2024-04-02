VeryDarkMan Brags About His Release On Easter Sunday

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan has taken to his social media page to brag about his freedom, as he sends a message to those who allegedly put him behind bars.

It would be recalled that VeryDarkMan was arrested on March 22, but regained his freedom on Easter Sunday, March 31.

After his freedom on Sunday evening, VeryDarkMan wore a northern agbada in a new video posted on his page, wishing his Muslim friends and fans a happy Ramadan season.

In the video, he asserted that whoever comes for him is the victim and whoever he goes after, remains the victim because he never loses.

The activist bragged about being released on the same day Jesus Christ rose from the dead, asking if the police release anyone on a Sunday.

See netizen’s reactions below;

BIG SHABZ wrote: “Chimoooooooooo we don enter am today”

Ada Oba said: “Make the rest, the next time they lock him up he won’t be so lucky”

Rossie said: “Omo this guy isn’t backing down o it looks like he’s ready to set the ring light more times sef”

Ayomiepat_ wrote: “If you like become Nelson Mandela tomorrow, that small suffer wey touch you wey make your muscle deflate in one week cannot be erased.”

Watch Video Below;