VeryDarkman Boasts As Davido Follows Him On IG (Video)

Controversial Instagram socialite, VeryDarkblackMan has taken to his Instagram page to boast of his status as a Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido followed him on Instagram and also sent him a direct message in his DM amid backlashes from trolls.

VeryDarkblackman, who has lent his voice to the ongoing controversies surrounding the death of late afrobeat singer, Mohbad, is currently having a back-and-forth backlash from netizens due to his controversial questions relating to the singer’s death and the suspects Nigerians should be looking out for.

According to VeryDarkblackman, everyone surrounding the late singer, Mohbad is a suspect and should be interrogated, including his wife.

He added that a DNA test should be conducted on their 5-month-old child, whom the late singer had with his wife.

His remark on the matter has however garnered controversies among Nigerians, resulting in calling him names, and threatening his life, including the notable Nigerian artist Yhemolee, who had insulted him and also bodyshammed him.

However, in a new update, VeryDarkblackMan has taken to his Instagram page to reveal how the ill comments from trolls almost ruined his day until he saw a DM from Davido applauding his craft.

VeryDarkman could not help but express the joy following an unexpected gesture as he noticed Davido also followed his page.

He further vowed to never let himself be bothered by trolls while imitating Davido’s voice as a comforter for him.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “This is not fair but then again with @davido we shall see who laughs best.”

