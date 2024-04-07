Verydarkman Blasts Daddy Freeze For Backbiting

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman has criticized media personality, Daddy Freeze for backbiting, alleging how Davido described VDM as talkative.

Taking to his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan accused Daddy Freeze of repeatedly claiming in media interviews that Davido confided in him about being tired of him because he talks too much.

Verydarkman stated that the renowned singer doesn’t provide for his needs or expenses, nor does he pay him, so he has no authority over what he posts and doesn’t post on his page.

READ ALSO:

Expressing his dissatisfaction with Daddy Freeze’s gossiping, he emphasized that his relationship with Davido borders on friendship.

He said, “Daddy Freeze while you are going about telling people that you and Davido discussed me he said I talk too much and he is tired let me tell you something @davido does not tell me what to post on my page.

“He cannot do that, he doesn’t feed me, he doesn’t clothe me, he doesn’t pay my rent. I Martins Vincent Otse a.k.a Very Dark Man cover my expenses. David na my guy na where e end. So @daddyfreeze add this to your backbiting,”