VeryDarkMan Berates Tonto Dikeh Over Viral School Deliverance Session

Cintroversial social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has criticized Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh after a video showing her leading a “Deliverance” session during a school visit emerged online.

Sharing the viral video on her Instagram page on Friday, Tonto Dikeh revealed that as she and her team were preparing to leave the school, she sensed a “Spirit of death” in the area.

According to her, she immediately alerted her team, and the group began praying which lead into a deliverance session involving some of the students.

Reacting to the video, VeryDarkMan condemned the event, urging Tonto Dikeh to refrain from involving children in such dramatic spiritual displays online.

VeryDarkMan noted that rather than staging public deliverance sessions, the actress should focus on offering tangible support.

VeryDarkMan highlighted his personal contribution to the school, saying he had renovated parts of the facility to encourage and support the students.

Taking to her comment section, the social media critic wrote, “With all due respect to Tonto Dikeh …..this is a warning do not come to my area to do this again…..

“Na only poor man children good to test your powers, leave my area kids alone, we want to raise kids with real life orientation not an ideology that if you don’t make it there is something following you from village, prayers are good however without work prayers are not useful….

“Take your new content somewhere else leave ghetto kids alone.”