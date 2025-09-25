Controversial social media critic and activist, Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has officially mobilised his followers under the Ratel Movement for a nationwide community service initiative.

In a viral video posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, VDM announced that the civic project will begin on Saturday, November 29, 2025, with monthly community sanitation exercises across Nigeria.

According to him, the goal of the movement is to combat environmental decay while instilling a sense of patriotism and responsibility among Nigerian youths.

“Starting from the 29th of November, 2025, which will be on a Saturday, we the Ratel Movement are taking over Nigeria, we are shutting down this country.

“That being said, we are not shutting down in terms of violence, we are shutting it down in terms of impact,” VDM declared.

He explained that the activities will include:

Cleaning of public spaces

Clearing blocked drainages

Rehabilitation of school facilities

Other grassroots-driven community services

VeryDarkMan further emphasized that the Ratel Movement is shifting from being just an online collective to real-life, hands-on activism aimed at creating visible impact in society.

“We are going to start what has never been seen before in Nigeria. We are going to be moving from just being on social media claiming to be Ratels to presenting ourselves in real life and impacting our society,” he said.

The initiative has already sparked widespread reactions online, with many Nigerians praising the move as a positive step towards community development and youth engagement.