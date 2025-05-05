VeryDarkMan: Atiku Condemns Arrest, Alleges Abuse Of Power

Share

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Monday criticised the arrest and continued detention of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a strongly worded statement issued on his official X handle, the 2023 People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku described the effect as another sign of growing authoritarianism under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Atiku accused the government of weaponising security agencies to suppress dissent and intimidate critics of the administration and said the lack of formal charges against VDM was a flagrant violation of his constitutional rights and a chilling reminder of the growing authoritarianism the government.

Atiku said the incident fits a pattern of relentless assault on the fundamental freedoms of Nigerians, particularly those who dare to speak truth to power or align with the political opposition.

He further accused the Tinubu-led government of applying double standards in its handling of corruption allegations, noting that while opposition figures and critics are hounded, loyalists with serious allegations continue to enjoy immunity.

The statement added, “The arrest and continued detention of social media influencer and outspoken critic, Mr. Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is yet another blatant abuse of power by the Tinubu administration.

“While security agencies are quick to target dissenters and critics, often in complete disregard of due process, political loyalists with credible allegations of corruption walk free, trading sycophancy for immunity.

“The Tinubu administration’s systematic crackdown on opposition voices is nothing short of disgraceful. It is an affront to democratic norms and must be fiercely condemned and resisted.”

