VeryDarkman Arrested By Police In Abuja

Share

Popular social media acivist and influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has been arrested by the Nigerian police in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the activist was arrested following his public criticism of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) over alleged unauthorised transactions from his mother’s account.

His lawyer, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, confirmed the development on Friday in Abuja, revealing that officers of the Nigeria Police Force apprehended VeryDarkMan at Area 3 in Abuja.

READ ALSO;

He said, “VDM arrested by the police at GTB. Spoke to them before he was arrested. This is absolutely unacceptable. Demanding accountability is not a crime.

“A team of policemen arrested VDM at GTB. He was arrested with his friend C Park, but they left his mom alone.”

Reactions Trailing Reports Of Verydarkman’s Arrest…

Matthew Orji said, “Nigeria is always acting drama, someone complained unauthorised debit, does that warrant arrest? ”.

Prince wrote, “Orders his arrest as per say dem be Court?. Infact am closing my acct with them ASAP”.

Chinedu wrote, “Just imagine what when a customer complained his arrest will be ordered for”.

Zaga wrote, “Na still GTBank go withdraw the matter when they learn the hard way”.

See post below;

Share