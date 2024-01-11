VeryDarkMan Arrest: Tonto Dikeh Blasts Tunde Ednut, Warns Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has slammed celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, for defending social media critic, VeryDarkMan.

It would be recalled that VeryDarkman had dragged Tonto Dickeeh and Iyabo Ojo over their involvement in the case of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad following his death.

VeryDarkMan claimed that the duo were only chasing clout and not really interested in getting justice for the late musician.

But in a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday, Tonto Dikeh revealed that she had taken action against him by getting him arrested.

Reacting to the development, Tunde Ednut took to his social media page to brag about how the social media critic would gain more popularity following the recent police case, adding that although everyone may not like him, he is unbothered.

In response, Tonto slammed Tunde for taking sides over the wrongdoing of the social media critic, describing him as a horrible human.

She further called on her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, to be weary of Tunde’s friendship because he has ganged up to intimidate, harass, and drown her public advocacy, high-tower reputation, and unparalleled social empowerment because of selfishness.

She wrote, “Tunde, I’ll be here when someone calls your mom a slot, and all I’m gonna do is laugh, I’ll be here when someone accuses your mother of doing a threesome with your mother, and I’ll also laugh.

“I will be here when they insult your unborn children and I will laugh, I will be here when they accuse you of theft and I will be here to laugh.

“Every time your page comes down you come crawling like a baby to help you lost but here you are daily fucking shit up. Tunde, we will meet in front of where you will need me the most. You are a horrible human Tunde Ednut.

“@mazitundeednut what goes around comes around! Tunde you can’t promote societal ills, blatant falsehood and unfounded criminal accusations and expect glowing accolades from the very people you have soiled their names

“@iyaboojofespris look at your @mazitundeednut that is one of your favourites but has ganged up to intimidate, harass and drown your public advocacy, high tower reputation and unparalleled social empowerment on the altar of selfishness and narrow-minded interests you are arrogantly supporting despicable, mind-boggling and concocted figment of imaginations!

“You can delete my comment off your page but take it home, your page won’t last forever and sooner than later, fate shall rest the same energy on you and all yours!”