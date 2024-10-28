VeryDarkMan Appeals Court Ruling In Falana, Falz Defamation Case

Share

Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has filed for permission to appeal a Lagos State High Court ruling favouring prominent human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, and his son, musician and activist Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz.

The ruling, delivered by Justice M.O. Dawodu on October 14, 2024, upheld a defamation claim by the Falanas, alleging that VeryDarkMan’s social media content contained defamatory statements against them.

The case originated from a post involving Bobrisky, a popular cross-dresser, where VeryDarkMan alleged that Falz had assisted Bobrisky financially and legally, specifically claiming Falz sought a presidential pardon for Bobrisky following legal troubles over naira abuse.

In a formal response dated September 26, 2024, Falana’s legal team, represented by Taiwo Olawanle, demanded a retraction, describing the allegations as false and defamatory.

Court documents detail that Bobrisky purportedly sought Falz’s support, including a request for N3 million for VIP treatment during detention.

Following this, Justice Dawodu ordered VeryDarkMan to remove the video and posts referencing the Falanas, suspending further publications until a pre-action protocol was completed.

The ruling further restrained VeryDarkMan from releasing any related defamatory content.

On October 18, VeryDarkMan filed two separate motions designated ID/8584/GCM/2024 (between him and Falz) and ID/8586/GCM/2024 (where Femi Falana is the sole respondent), to extend the time to seek court approval for an appeal, arguing that the court’s order relied solely on the Falanas’ affidavit.

He maintained that the refusal to grant appeal leave would constitute a miscarriage of justice, emphasizing that the case raises important legal questions deserving further scrutiny.

“The appellate court’s role in reviewing and, where necessary, correcting trial court rulings is essential to maintaining the judicial system’s integrity,” he stated in his motion.

His legal representative, Oladimeji Joseph, affirmed that securing court permission is necessary before VeryDarkMan can file his appeal, citing that he has 14 days from the ruling date to pursue this step.

VeryDarkMan specifically sought the court’s discretion to allow an appeal, stressing that any enforcement of the initial decision without an appeal could result in undue harm to both the parties and broader justice interests.

