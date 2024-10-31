VeryDarkMan Apologizes To Nigeria Police For Uniform Mix-Up In Viral Video

Share

Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has tender a public apology to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) after a viral video showed him wearing a costume resembling a police uniform and introducing himself as “CSP of the Online Division.”

In a video statement via his official Instagram page on Wednesday VeryDarkMan clarified that the intended “CSP” means “Chief Social Media Person.”

He, however, stressed that he was unaware that the CSP title conflicts with the official rank of Chief Superintendent of Police.

Speaking further, he explained that the experience taught him valuable lessons while being questioned by the Nigeria Police Force.

VeryDarkMan further stated that he had no intention of impersonating the law enforcement and expressed his unreserved apologies to the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector General’s office.

