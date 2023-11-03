VeryDarkman Alleged Naira Marley, Iyabo Ojo Use To Be Good Friends

Controversial social media critic, VeryDarkMan has released video evidence to prove that Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley used to be very close in the past as he makes further allegations.

VeryDarkMan and Iyabo Ojo have been dragging each other on social media in recent times over the controversial demise of Nigerian singer, Mohbad which has left many including Naira Marley a suspect.

According to VeryDarkMan, Iyabo Ojo and Naira Marley had been very good friends in the past, to the extent that he sends her flowers.

In the video, VeryDarkman claimed that Iyabo Ojo had initially thought the flowers that were sent from Naira Marley were meant for her daughter, which means that there had been something going on between the two (naira Marley and Iyabo Ojo’s daughter) and she (Iyabo Ojo.)

He opined that there was something that had gone sour between them.

Watch Video Below: