VeryDarkMan Addresses Trolls Ridiculing His Mother’s Profession

Popular activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has slammed Nigerians who are making fun of his mother’s profession.

New Telegraph recalls that the critics had taken his mother to the bank after it was alleged that some amount of cash was being deducted from her salary as a teacher.

Following this, some critics made fun of him, remarking about his mother being an ordinary teacher while he goes about doing charity for others.

In response to this, VeryDarkMan opined that it is the poor treatment of teachers in the country that has caused the low regard people have for the profession.

He berated individuals calling the profession ordinary, as he noted that teaching should have been one of the highest-paying professions.

VeryDarkMan said; “I see a lot of posts of people mocking me say I dey do give away say my mother na ordinary school teacher, say I for don open business for her.

“The truth is that I don’t blame you people. Na the yeye Nigerian government na him cause am, cause normally because the welfare of teachers suppose dey above the roofs….”

