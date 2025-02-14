Share

Controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VerydarkMan, has accused brand influencers, Nons Miraj and Ashmusy of having threesomes with rich men.

VeryDarkMan made this fresh allegation during a TikTok live session where he apologized to Jojooflele.

New Telegraph recalls that VeryDarkMan mentioned Jojooflele’s name when he was dropping the names off the list of girls Nedu has allegedly slept with to give a platform to.

However, he tendered an apology to Jojooflele during a TikTok live session with her, where he also made allegations that Nons Miraj and her friend, Ashmusy engaged in a threesome with rich men in exchange for money.

Verydarkman disclosed that he got the information during a conversation with Nedu some time back.

The activist further revealed that Nedu badmouthed a lot of female celebrities and also spilt some secrets about them during their conversation.

